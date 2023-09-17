Jonnu Smith Week 2 Preview vs. the Packers
Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith will be up against the Green Bay Packers and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Smith put up 20.4 receiving yards on 3.2 targets per game last year.
Smith vs. the Packers
- Smith vs the Packers (since 2021): No games
- Green Bay allowed six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- The Packers allowed 19 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Against Green Bay last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The 197 yards per game given up by the Packers through the air last year were the sixth-ranked pass defense in NFL play.
- The Packers gave up 22 TDs in the passing game last year (1.3 per game) to rank 11th among NFL defenses.
Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Packers
- Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)
Smith Receiving Insights
- In six of his 10 games (60.0%) last season, Smith hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- Last season he picked up 6.4 yards per target (38 targets, 245 yards).
- Smith had no receiving touchdowns in 12 games last season.
Smith's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Dolphins
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/24/2022
|Week 7
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|12/12/2022
|Week 14
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
