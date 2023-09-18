The Atlanta Braves (96-53) hope to stop their three-game losing run against the Philadelphia Phillies (81-68), at 7:20 PM ET on Monday.

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Kyle Wright (0-2, 7.48 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (11-6, 3.65 ERA) vs Wright - ATL (0-2, 7.48 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Wright

Wright (0-2) takes the mound first for the Braves in his seventh start of the season. He has a 7.48 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.48, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.

So far this season, Wright has not recorded a quality start.

Wright has two starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Kyle Wright vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.439) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (198) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1324 total hits and ninth in MLB play scoring 730 runs.

In three innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Wright has an 18 ERA and a 2.667 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .429.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will send Wheeler (11-6) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 29 games.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 19 of them.

Wheeler has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 29 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 20th, 1.069 WHIP ranks seventh, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Zack Wheeler vs. Braves

The Braves rank first in MLB with 865 runs scored this season. They have a .275 batting average this campaign with 288 home runs (first in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Braves to go 10-for-49 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI in 13 innings this season.

