Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (97-54) into a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies (82-69) after homering twice in a 9-3 victory over the Phillies. It begins at 12:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound, while Aaron Nola (12-9) will answer the bell for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.50 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.62 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will hand the ball to Elder (12-4) for his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in five innings against the Miami Marlins.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.50 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 29 starts this season.

Elder has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Bryce Elder vs. Phillies

The Phillies are batting .258 this season, fifth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .440 (fifth in the league) with 204 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Phillies to go 3-for-23 in seven innings this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies will send Nola (12-9) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.

Nola is trying to record his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Nola is trying to record his 26th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 30-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.62), 20th in WHIP (1.182), and 21st in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Braves

He will match up with a Braves offense that is batting .275 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .502 (first in the league) with 291 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Nola has pitched 12 innings, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 12 against the Braves this season.

