How to Watch the WNBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Wednesday WNBA Playoff slate that has just one contest, the Connecticut Sun versus the Minnesota Lynx is the only way to watch the NBA today.
Today's WNBA Games
The Minnesota Lynx play the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 19-21
- CON Record: 27-13
- MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
- CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- CON Odds to Win: -231
- MIN Odds to Win: +186
- Total: 157 points
