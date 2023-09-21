Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (97-55) and Washington Nationals (68-85) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Max Fried (7-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-6) will answer the bell for the Nationals.
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 137 times this season and won 89, or 65%, of those games.
- This season Atlanta has won 10 of its 15 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 880 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|L 11-5
|Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|L 16-2
|Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
|September 19
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 20
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Joan Adon
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.