Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Atlanta Falcons are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.
Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Falcons and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Atlanta compiled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 27th, surrendering 362.1 yards per contest.
- The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won just one game on the road.
- When an underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, went undefeated (4-0).
- The Falcons won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.
Falcons Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Also, Allgeier had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.
- In 13 games, Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight TDs.
- In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Richie Grant compiled 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Falcons Player Futures
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|W 24-10
|+25000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|W 25-24
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2800
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+2800
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.