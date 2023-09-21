Tight end rankings are available below, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 3.

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 3

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game
T.J. Hockenson Vikings 37.1 18.6 8.5
Hunter Henry Patriots 33.8 16.9 6.5
Evan Engram Jaguars 21.6 10.8 6.5
Darren Waller Giants 20.2 10.1 6.5
Sam LaPorta Lions 20.2 10.1 5.5
Hayden Hurst Panthers 20.1 10.1 5
Zach Ertz Cardinals 19.7 9.9 9
Logan Thomas Commanders 18.5 9.3 5.5
Kylen Granson Colts 18.5 9.3 5
Cole Kmet Bears 17.2 8.6 6.5
Dalton Kincaid Bills 15.9 8 5
Dawson Knox Bills 15.5 7.8 4.5
Mark Andrews Ravens 15.5 15.5 8
Mike Gesicki Patriots 14.9 7.5 4.5
Cade Otton Buccaneers 14 7 4.5
Jake Ferguson Cowboys 13.2 6.6 5.5
Noah Gray Chiefs 12.9 6.5 4
Donald Parham Chargers 12.9 6.5 2.5
Durham Smythe Dolphins 12.7 6.4 5
Travis Kelce Chiefs 12.6 12.6 9
Luke Musgrave Packers 12.5 6.3 3.5
Tyler Higbee Rams 12.1 6.1 5
Gerald Everett Chargers 12 6 3
David Njoku Browns 11.2 5.6 3.5
Tyler Conklin Jets 11.2 5.6 3.5

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 21 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 24 NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25 ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 25 ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

