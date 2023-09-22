South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Charleston County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wilson Hall at First Baptist School of Charleston
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: James Island, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ashley High School at Timberland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: St. Stephen, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop England High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academic Magnet High School at Northwood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
