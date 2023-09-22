South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Dorchester County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Goose Creek High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academic Magnet High School at Northwood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.