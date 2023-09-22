High school football competition in Florence County, South Carolina is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Florence High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hannah-Pamplico High School at Johnsonville High School