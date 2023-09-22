South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Greenville County, South Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Westside High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travelers Rest High School at Berea High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmire High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daniel High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.L. Mann High School at Wade Hampton High School - Greenville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
