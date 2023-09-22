Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Greenville County, South Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Westside High School at Greer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Travelers Rest High School at Berea High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmire High School at Carolina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Daniel High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Spartanburg High School at Mauldin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mauldin, SC

Mauldin, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

J.L. Mann High School at Wade Hampton High School - Greenville