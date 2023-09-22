Kayla Day will begin the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 in Tokyo, Japan against Moyuka Uchijima in the round of 32. She was beaten by Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the qualification final of the San Diego Open (her most recent tournament). Day's monyeline odds to win it all at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum are +6600.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Day at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Day's Next Match

Day will meet Uchijima in the round of 32 of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Sunday, September 24 at 11:15 PM ET.

Day is currently listed at -145 to win her next matchup versus Uchijima. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Day? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Day Stats

Day is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the San Diego Open, at the hands of No. 68-ranked Osorio Serrano, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6.

In 10 tournaments over the past year, Day is yet to win a title, and her record is 14-10.

In seven hard-court tournaments over the past year, Day is 6-7 in matches.

Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Day has played 21.8 games per match. She won 51.5% of them.

On hard courts, Day has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 22.2 games per match while winning 49.7% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Day has won 59.9% of her games on serve, and 36.5% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Day has been victorious in 25.0% of her return games and 60.7% of her service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.