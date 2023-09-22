Nadia Podoroska will face Katerina Siniakova next in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Podoroska currently has +2000 odds to win this tournament at Ningbo Tennis Center.

Podoroska at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Podoroska's Next Match

On Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 AM ET, Podoroska will play Siniakova in the quarterfinals, after beating Valeria Savinykh 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 in the previous round.

Podoroska Stats

In the Round of 16, Podoroska was victorious 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 against Savinykh on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Podoroska is 11-16 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Podoroska is 4-6 on hard courts over the past year.

In her 27 matches over the past year, across all court types, Podoroska has averaged 20.4 games.

In her 10 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Podoroska has averaged 19.2 games.

Over the past 12 months, Podoroska has won 60.8% of her service games, and she has won 31.7% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Podoroska has been victorious in 26.0% of her return games and 51.3% of her service games.

