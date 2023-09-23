SEC opponents will battle when the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1) meet the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Alabama vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Alabama vs. Ole Miss?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 29, Ole Miss 28

Alabama 29, Ole Miss 28 Alabama is 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have a 0-0 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Ole Miss has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Rebels have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +210 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 73.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+7)



Ole Miss (+7) Alabama has covered the spread one time this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in three chances).

Ole Miss has covered the spread every time so far this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game twice this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 85 points per game, 29.5 points more than the total of 55.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 53 61.5 Implied Total AVG 41.3 38 48 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.5 61.5 63.5 Implied Total AVG 38 39 37 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.