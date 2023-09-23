The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2) visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-1) at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Western Carolina is averaging 23.3 points per game on offense this season (69th in the FCS), and is surrendering 29 points per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball. Charleston Southern ranks 19th-worst in points per game (12.3), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 77th in the FCS with 30.3 points allowed per contest.

Charleston Southern vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Charleston Southern vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Western Carolina 134 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.7 (9th) 455 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.3 (99th) 60 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (26th) 74 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.3 (17th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (125th) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has thrown for 213 yards (71 yards per game) while completing 50% of his passes with three interceptions this season.

JD Moore has run the ball 38 times for 150 yards, with one touchdown.

TJ Ruff has been given 26 carries and totaled 90 yards.

Fred Highsmith's 37 receiving yards (12.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has three catches on four targets.

William Kakavitsas has caught two passes and compiled 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game).

Jaden Scott has racked up 30 reciving yards (10 ypg) this season.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has recorded 720 yards (240 ypg) on 56-of-82 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 70 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 18 carries.

Desmond Reid has 358 rushing yards on 67 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 111 yards (37 per game).

Branson Adams has racked up 108 yards on 16 carries. He's grabbed eight passes for 56 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown, as well.

Censere Lee has hauled in 11 catches for 165 yards (55 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

AJ Colombo has put together a 125-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in eight passes on six targets.

David White has been the target of seven passes and hauled in nine grabs for 124 yards, an average of 41.3 yards per contest.

