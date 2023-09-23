Our projection model predicts the Western Carolina Catamounts will take down the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Saturday, September 23 at 2:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Charleston Southern vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-3.7) 33 Western Carolina 18, Charleston Southern 15

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread last season.

In Buccaneers games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts went 7-4-0 ATS last season.

The Catamounts and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Buccaneers vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 23.3 29 30 7 20 40 Charleston Southern 12.3 30.3 10 12.5 17 66

