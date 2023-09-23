Our computer model predicts the South Carolina State Bulldogs will beat the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Citadel vs. South Carolina State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Carolina State (-4.1) 50.5 South Carolina State 27, Citadel 23

Week 4 SoCon Predictions

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Citadel Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last season.

Citadel Bulldogs games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The South Carolina State Bulldogs had a record of just 2-7-1 against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in South Carolina State Bulldogs games.

Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina State 7.7 36.3 -- -- 8.0 36.0 Citadel 3.3 46.0 7.0 56.0 1.5 41.0

