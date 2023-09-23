The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) will face off against a fellow ACC foe, the Clemson Tigers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The spread forecasts an evenly-matched game, with the Seminoles favored to win by 2.5 points. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Clemson matchup.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Clemson Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-2.5) 55.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-2.5) 55.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Clemson vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Clemson has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Florida State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the ACC +375 Bet $100 to win $375

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.