The Furman Paladins (2-1) and the Mercer Bears (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Paladin Stadium in a battle of SoCon foes.

Furman sports the 63rd-ranked defense this year (28.3 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 25th-best with 32.3 points per game. With 323.7 total yards per game on offense, Mercer ranks 70th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 89th, allowing 407 total yards per contest.

Furman vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Furman vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Furman Mercer 367.7 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (65th) 450.7 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407 (93rd) 144.3 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (53rd) 223.3 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (84th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff leads Furman with 538 yards (179.3 ypg) on 53-of-83 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He also has 136 rushing yards on 37 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Dominic Roberto has racked up 152 yards on 43 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Ben Ferguson's team-high 141 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of 10 targets).

Joshua Harris has put up a 129-yard season so far, hauling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Kyndel Dean has hauled in eight grabs for 119 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per game.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer this season. He has 521 passing yards (173.7 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown two touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 90 yards (30 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has rushed 27 times for 140 yards, with two touchdowns.

Ty James' 232 receiving yards (77.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 13 receptions on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Devron Harper has collected 170 receiving yards (56.7 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Travion Solomon's three targets have resulted in three grabs for 23 yards.

