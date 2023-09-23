The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-2) visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-0) at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, Marshall ranks 60th in the FBS with 402.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 28th in total defense (284.5 yards allowed per contest). With 23 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Virginia Tech ranks 98th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 81st, surrendering 25.3 points per game.

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Marshall vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

Marshall Virginia Tech 402.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.3 (107th) 284.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.3 (64th) 138 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83 (124th) 264.5 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.3 (66th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (82nd)

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher leads Marshall with 446 yards (223 ypg) on 43-of-63 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 46 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 36 times for 222 yards (111 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught five passes for 47 yards.

Cade Conley has hauled in nine catches for 114 yards (57 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Charles Montgomery has caught seven passes for 97 yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Caleb McMillan has a total of 85 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes and scoring one touchdown.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells has racked up 494 yards on 53.2% passing while recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 38 times for 104 yards (34.7 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught three passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Kyron Drones has taken 26 carries and totaled 89 yards.

Jaylin Lane has hauled in 123 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Da'Quan Felton has totaled 118 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Dae'Quan Wright's nine receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 112 yards (37.3 ypg).

