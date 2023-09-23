Pac-12 foes meet when the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) and the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FBS by totaling 58 points per game. The Ducks rank 31st on defense (15.7 points allowed per game). Colorado ranks 11th-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (460.3), but at least it has been surging on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in total yards per game (479).

Keep reading to see all the details on how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Oregon vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Oregon Colorado 587 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 479 (37th) 285.7 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.3 (109th) 223.7 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61 (128th) 363.3 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (2nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 893 yards (297.7 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.6% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 60 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Mar'Keise Irving has 216 rushing yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 95 yards (31.7 per game).

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 21 times for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's team-leading 292 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 25 targets) with three touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 176 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tez Johnson has been the target of 16 passes and racked up 11 receptions for 155 yards, an average of 51.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders leads Colorado with 1,251 yards on 107-of-136 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 25 times for 136 yards (45.3 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 14 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has racked up 52 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver paces his squad with 386 receiving yards on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 26 passes and compiled 247 receiving yards (82.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Travis Hunter has racked up 213 reciving yards (71 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oregon or Colorado gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.