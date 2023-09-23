The Iron Skillet is up for grabs when the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and the SMU Mustangs (2-1) square off. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is TCU vs. SMU?

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: TCU 32, SMU 25
  • TCU has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Horned Frogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.
  • SMU lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Mustangs have played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Horned Frogs have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: SMU (+7)
  • TCU has covered the spread one time this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have been favored by 7 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Entering play this week, SMU has one victory against the spread this season.
  • The Mustangs have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (63.5)
  • TCU and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 63.5 points once this season.
  • The over/under for the game of 63.5 is 15.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for TCU (39.7 points per game) and SMU (39.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

TCU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 64 63.5 64.5
Implied Total AVG 39 42 36
ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

SMU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 67.8 66.5 69
Implied Total AVG 43.5 44 43
ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

