The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) meet the SMU Mustangs (2-1) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best in the FBS by averaging 39.7 points per game. The Horned Frogs rank 57th on defense (21.3 points allowed per game). SMU ranks 31st in the FBS with 463.3 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by giving up only 263.3 total yards per contest.

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. SMU Key Statistics

TCU SMU 515.7 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.3 (39th) 364.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (12th) 213.7 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.7 (59th) 302 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.7 (25th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (32nd) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (123rd)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 856 yards (285.3 ypg) on 74-of-109 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 146 rushing yards on 23 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 357 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 13 receptions for 147 yards (49 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Warren Thompson has caught 10 passes for 143 yards (47.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jared Wiley has a total of 92 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 passes and scoring one touchdown.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 798 yards on 62.7% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

LJ Johnson Jr. has run for 153 yards on 27 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has totaled 140 yards on 32 carries.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 136 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Jordan Hudson has five receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has racked up 105 reciving yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

