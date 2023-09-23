The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-1) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-2) play at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Western Carolina sports the 94th-ranked defense this season (416.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking eighth-best with a tally of 462.7 yards per game. Charleston Southern has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in total offense (134.0 total yards per game) and 18th-worst in total defense (455.0 total yards allowed per game).

See below as we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Western Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

Western Carolina Charleston Southern 462.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.0 (122nd) 416.3 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.0 (113th) 186.3 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 60.0 (123rd) 276.3 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.0 (127th) 5 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has 720 yards passing for Western Carolina, completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 70 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 18 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 67 times for 358 yards (119.3 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught nine passes for 111 yards.

This season, Branson Adams has carried the ball 16 times for 108 yards (36.0 per game), while also racking up 56 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Censere Lee's 165 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has registered 11 catches and three touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has hauled in eight receptions totaling 125 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

David White has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine throws.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has compiled 213 yards (71.0 yards per game) while completing 50% of his passes with three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, JD Moore, has carried the ball 38 times for 150 yards (50.0 per game) with one touchdown.

TJ Ruff has piled up 26 carries and totaled 90 yards.

Fred Highsmith's 37 receiving yards (12.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has three receptions on four targets.

William Kakavitsas has caught two passes and compiled 35 receiving yards (11.7 per game).

Jaden Scott's three catches (on three targets) have netted him 30 yards (10.0 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Carolina or Charleston Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.