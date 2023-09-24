The September 24 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Geno Smith and Andy Dalton at Lumen Field. Below, we highlight all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's contest.

Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: CBS

Andy Dalton vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Andy Dalton 2022 Stats Geno Smith 14 Games Played 17 66.7% Completion % 69.8% 2,871 (205.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,282 (251.9) 18 Touchdowns 30 9 Interceptions 11 54 (3.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 366 (21.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Seahawks Defensive Stats

Last season, the Seahawks were bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 25th in the NFL with 401 points given up (23.6 per game). They also ranked 26th in total yards allowed (6,149).

When it came to defending the pass, Seattle allowed 3,595 total passing yards (14th in NFL) and ranked 15th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Seahawks ranked 30th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 150.2, and they ranked 27th in rushing TDs allowed (21).

Defensively, Seattle ranked 27th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 42.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it was 24th (59.6%).

Panthers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Panthers' defense ranked 19th in the NFL with 22.0 points allowed per game and 22nd with 350.2 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Carolina was one of the bottom defenses in the league, surrendering the 10th-most pass yards in the NFL (227.5 per game). Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 25 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Panthers ranked 18th in the NFL with 2,085 rushing yards allowed (122.6 per game) and 11th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Carolina ranked 18th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 56.1%. It was 18th in third-down efficiency allowed at 41.1%.

