Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (99-55) and the Washington Nationals (68-87) at Nationals Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 24.
The Braves will call on Allan Winans versus the Nationals and Jackson Rutledge (0-1).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Read More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.
- In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time.
- The Braves have won 91, or 65.5%, of the 139 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 33-13, a 71.7% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 899 runs scored this season.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
|September 19
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 20
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|W 10-3
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jameson Taillon
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Patrick Corbin
