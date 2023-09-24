Chigoziem Okonkwo has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns give up 133.5 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Okonkwo has four receptions for 35 yards so far this season. He's been targeted six times, producing 17.5 yards per game.

Okonkwo vs. the Browns

Okonkwo vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed one opposing player to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 133.5 passing yards per game given up by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is ranked first in the NFL with one passing TD allowed so far this year.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Okonkwo Receiving Insights

Okonkwo has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Okonkwo has 10.3% of his team's target share (six targets on 58 passing attempts).

He has 35 receiving yards on six targets to rank 103rd in league play with 5.8 yards per target.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Okonkwo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

