Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Hopkins' stats can be found below.
In the air, Hopkins has been targeted 18 times, with season stats of 105 yards on 11 receptions (9.5 per catch) and zero TDs.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: FP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Kearis Jackson (LP/ankle): 0 Rec
Titans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|11
|105
|9
|0
|9.5
Hopkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
