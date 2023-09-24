Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Henry's stats on this page.
Entering Week 3, Henry has 40 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has five receptions (seven targets) for 71 yards.
Keep an eye on Henry's injury status
Derrick Henry Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Toe
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.
Titans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo

Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|40
|142
|1
|3.6
|7
|5
|71
|0
Henry Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|79
|1
|3
|15
|0

