Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Henry's stats on this page.

Entering Week 3, Henry has 40 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has five receptions (seven targets) for 71 yards.

Keep an eye on Henry's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Derrick Henry Injury Status: LP

Reported Injury: Toe

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Titans.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 40 142 1 3.6 7 5 71 0

Henry Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 79 1 3 15 0

Rep Derrick Henry and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.