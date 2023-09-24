Desmond Ridder will be facing the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Detroit Lions in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Ridder has racked up 352 passing yards (176.0 per game) this year, going 34-for-50 (68.0%) with two touchdown passes and one interception. With his legs, Ridder has 38 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 11 totes, compiling 19.0 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ridder and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ridder vs. the Lions

Ridder vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Lions have given up one or more passing TDs to two opposing quarterbacks this season.

Detroit has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Lions have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs against them in an outing this season.

The Lions give up 268.5 passing yards per game, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is ranked 25th in the NFL with four passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Falcons vs Lions on Fubo!

Desmond Ridder Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 196.5 (-115)

196.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+190)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ridder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ridder Passing Insights

Ridder has topped his passing yards prop total once in two chances.

The Falcons have passed 41.3% of the time and run 58.7% this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Ridder's 7.0 yards per attempt rank 14th in the league.

Ridder has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has three total touchdowns this season (60.0% of his team's five offensive TDs).

Ridder accounts for 36.4% of his team's red zone plays, with eight of his total 50 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Desmond Ridder Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Ridder Rushing Insights

Ridder has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in two opportunities this season.

Ridder has rushed for a touchdown once this season in two games played.

He has two carries in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 14 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ridder's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 19-for-32 / 237 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 10 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-18 / 115 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.