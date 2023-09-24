Who has the edge at the QB position when Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (1-1) take on Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Ford Field on September 24? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, read on.

Falcons vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Desmond Ridder vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Desmond Ridder 2022 Stats Jared Goff 4 Games Played 17 63.5% Completion % 65.1% 708 (177.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,438 (261.1) 2 Touchdowns 29 0 Interceptions 7 64 (16.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 73 (4.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Desmond Ridder Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 197.5 yards

: Over/Under 197.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

Last year, the Lions had trouble on defense, allowing 25.1 points per game (32nd in NFL).

When it came to stopping the pass, Detroit was one of the bottom defenses in the league, giving up the third-most pass yards in the NFL (245.8 per game). Meanwhile, it ranked 23rd with 26 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Lions were bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed last season, ceding the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 2,491 (146.5 per game). They also ranked 30th in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.2).

On defense, Detroit ranked 27th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 63.8%. It was 27th in third-down percentage allowed at 45.1%.

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 270.5 yards

: Over/Under 270.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Falcons Defensive Stats

Last year, the Falcons ranked 23rd in the NFL with 22.7 points allowed per game, and they ranked 27th in total yards allowed with 362.1 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Atlanta was bottom-10 in passing yards allowed last season, ceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL with 3,942 (231.9 per game). It also ranked 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.0).

Against the run, the Falcons struggled last season, with 2,214 rushing yards allowed (23rd in NFL). They ranked 17th with 15 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Atlanta ranked 14th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.0%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranked 31st at 45.9%.

