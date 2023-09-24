As of September 24 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +4000, rank them 13th in the NFL.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

Falcons games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Falcons were 6-3 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.

When favored, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

In addition, Allgeier had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Richie Grant collected 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +25000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +75000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +6600 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +100000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +2800 13 December 3 @ Jets - +6600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +25000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +25000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +2800

