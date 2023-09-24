How to Watch Falcons vs. Lions on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) visit the Detroit Lions (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
Falcons Insights (2022)
- The Falcons averaged 21.5 points per game last season, 3.6 fewer than the Lions allowed (25.1).
- The Falcons averaged 73.8 fewer yards per game (318.6) than the Lions gave up per matchup (392.4) last season.
- Atlanta rushed for 159.9 yards per game last season, 13.4 more than the 146.5 Detroit allowed per contest.
- The Falcons had 21 giveaways last year, while the Lions had 22 takeaways.
Falcons Away Performance (2022)
- The Falcons put up 17.6 points per game in road games a season ago (3.9 less than their overall average), and conceded 24 on the road (1.3 more than overall).
- The Falcons accumulated 299 yards per game away from home (19.6 less than their overall average), and gave up 376 in road games (13.9 more than overall).
- In road games, Atlanta accumulated 151.8 passing yards per game and gave up 244.8. That was less than it gained overall (158.8), and more than it allowed (231.9).
- On the road, the Falcons racked up 147.3 rushing yards per game and gave up 131.3. That was less than they gained overall (159.9), and more than they allowed (130.2).
- The Falcons converted 41.3% of third downs away from home last year (0.5% lower than their overall average), and gave up 49% away from home (3.1% higher than overall).
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Carolina
|W 24-10
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|Green Bay
|W 25-24
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
