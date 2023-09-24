The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) visit the Detroit Lions (1-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Falcons Insights (2022)

The Falcons averaged 21.5 points per game last season, 3.6 fewer than the Lions allowed (25.1).

The Falcons averaged 73.8 fewer yards per game (318.6) than the Lions gave up per matchup (392.4) last season.

Atlanta rushed for 159.9 yards per game last season, 13.4 more than the 146.5 Detroit allowed per contest.

The Falcons had 21 giveaways last year, while the Lions had 22 takeaways.

Falcons Away Performance (2022)

The Falcons put up 17.6 points per game in road games a season ago (3.9 less than their overall average), and conceded 24 on the road (1.3 more than overall).

The Falcons accumulated 299 yards per game away from home (19.6 less than their overall average), and gave up 376 in road games (13.9 more than overall).

In road games, Atlanta accumulated 151.8 passing yards per game and gave up 244.8. That was less than it gained overall (158.8), and more than it allowed (231.9).

On the road, the Falcons racked up 147.3 rushing yards per game and gave up 131.3. That was less than they gained overall (159.9), and more than they allowed (130.2).

The Falcons converted 41.3% of third downs away from home last year (0.5% lower than their overall average), and gave up 49% away from home (3.1% higher than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Carolina W 24-10 FOX 9/17/2023 Green Bay W 25-24 FOX 9/24/2023 at Detroit - FOX 10/1/2023 at Jacksonville - ESPN+ 10/8/2023 Houston - FOX 10/15/2023 Washington - CBS

