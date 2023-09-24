Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Sanders' stats on this page.
Sanders has season stats which include 115 rushing yards on 32 carries (3.6 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus seven receptions on 11 targets for 30 yards.
Keep an eye on Sanders' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Miles Sanders Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Pectoral
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|32
|115
|0
|3.6
|11
|7
|30
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
Rep Miles Sanders and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.