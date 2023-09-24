The Seattle Seahawks will face the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 24 at 4:05 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Seahawks will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

From an offensive standpoint, the Seahawks ranked 13th in the NFL with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest). On offense, the Panthers ranked 20th in the NFL with 20.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 19th in points allowed (350.2 points allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Panthers vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Panthers (+5.5) Over (42) Seahawks 24, Panthers 21

Place your bets on the Seahawks-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover eight times.

The Panthers covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more last year (in five opportunities).

Carolina and its opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 0.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Panthers games last season (41.2).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seahawks have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.

The Seahawks were favored by 5.5 points or more last season twice, and failed to cover both times.

Seattle games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

The point total average for Seahawks games last season was 45.4, 3.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Seahawks 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 23.9 23.6 22.1 19.8 26 27.9 Carolina 20.4 22 22.1 19.8 18.5 24.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.