Going into their game against the Seattle Seahawks (1-1), the Carolina Panthers (0-2) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game starts at 4:05 PM on Sunday, September 24 at Lumen Field.

Last time out, the Panthers lost 20-17 to the New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks played the Detroit Lions in their most recent outing, winning 37-31.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Miles Sanders RB Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Chandler Wooten LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brian Burns OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Justin Houston OLB Calf Questionable Amare Barno OLB Thigh Full Participation In Practice Bryce Young QB Ankle Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status DeeJay Dallas RB Illness Questionable Charles Cross OT Toe Out Phil Haynes OG Calf Questionable Evan Brown C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Devin Bush Jr. LB Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Quandre Diggs FS Hamstring Questionable Tariq Woolen CB Chest Doubtful Will Dissly TE Shoulder Doubtful Noah Fant TE Ribs Full Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Ribs Questionable Boye Mafe LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jarran Reed DE Groin Questionable Coby Bryant CB Toe Out Julian Love S Hamstring Questionable Jordyn Brooks LB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable Damien Lewis OG Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Derick Hall LB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 3 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Seahawks or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Season Insights (2022)

While the Panthers ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, they were a little less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

Carolina totaled 20.4 points per game offensively last year (20th in NFL), and it gave up 22 points per game (19th) on defense.

The Panthers ranked fourth-worst in passing offense last season (176.2 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 22nd with 227.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Carolina totaled 130 rushing yards per game on offense last year (10th in NFL), and it allowed 122.6 rushing yards per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Panthers ranked 24th in the NFL with a -4 turnover margin last season after forcing 17 turnovers (27th in the NFL) and committing 21 (eighth in the NFL).

Panthers vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-5)

Seahawks (-5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-225), Panthers (+185)

Seahawks (-225), Panthers (+185) Total: 42 points

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.