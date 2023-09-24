According to oddsmakers, the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (0-2). The game's point total is listed at 42.

The Seahawks' betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Panthers. The betting trends and insights for the Panthers can be found below before they play the Seahawks.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Seattle Moneyline Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Seahawks (-6) 42 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Seahawks (-6) 42 -255 +210 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Carolina vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Against the spread, Carolina was 8-8-0 last season.

The Panthers covered the spread twice last year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

In 17 Carolina games last year, eight of them went over the total.

Seattle was 7-10-0 against the spread last season.

The Seahawks were winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6-point favorites last season.

Last year, eight of Seattle's 17 games went over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.