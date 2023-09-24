The Tennessee Titans (1-1) will look to upset the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 38 points has been set for the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Browns play the Titans. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Titans vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Titans were winning eight times, trailed three times, and were knotted up six times.

In the first quarter last year, the Titans averaged 4.9 points on offense (11th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

Last season, the Browns were winning after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in two games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in eight games .

On offense, Cleveland averaged four points in the first quarter (16th-ranked) last season. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 2.3 points on average in the first quarter (best in NFL).

2nd Quarter

The Titans won the second quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last season, the Titans averaged 6.7 points scored on offense (17th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 6.5 points on defense (ninth-ranked).

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Browns won the second quarter in five games and lost the second quarter in 12 games last season.

Cleveland averaged 5.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 7.8 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Titans outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, lost eight times, and tied five times.

In the third quarter last season, the Titans averaged 3.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Browns won the third quarter seven times, lost nine times, and tied one time.

In the third quarter last year, Cleveland averaged 3.9 points scored on offense, and it allowed an average of 5.9 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Titans won the fourth quarter five times, lost nine times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Titans averaged 2.6 points in the fourth quarter (32nd-ranked) last year. They gave up 4.9 points on average in the fourth quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

In the Browns' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored 11 times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Cleveland put up an average of 6.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.9 points on defense.

Titans vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last year, the Titans led eight times (5-3 in those games), trailed seven times (2-5), and were knotted up two times (0-2).

On offense, the Titans averaged 11.6 points in the first half (13th-ranked) last year. They surrendered 9.8 points on average in the first half (sixth-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Browns were leading after the first half in five games, were losing after the first half in nine games, and were knotted up after the first half in three games.

In the first half, Cleveland averaged 9.4 points scored on offense last season (23rd-ranked). It surrendered an average of 10.1 points on defense (ninth-ranked) in the first half.

2nd Half

The Titans outscored their opponent in the second half in four games last year, were outscored in the second half in 12 games, and were knotted up in the second half in one game.

In the second half last season, the Titans averaged 6.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 10.7 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Browns outscored their opponent in the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), lost 11 times (2-9), and tied two times (1-1).

In the second half last year, Cleveland averaged 10 points on offense. It surrendered an average of 13.8 points on defense in the second half.

