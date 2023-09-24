The Tennessee Titans' (1-1) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Browns (1-1) currently has 11 players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Last time out, the Titans won 27-24 over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Browns fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-22 in their most recent game.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Amani Hooker DB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Luke Gifford LB Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Denico Autry DL Foot Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Ankle Questionable Teair Tart DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Kearis Jackson WR Ankle Out Anthony Kendall CB Hip Questionable Peter Skoronski OL Abdomen Out Harold Landry OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jedrick Wills Jr. OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice James Hudson OT Ankle Questionable Anthony Walker LB Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Sione Takitaki LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Full Participation In Practice Greg Newsome II CB Elbow Out David Njoku TE Nir - rest Full Participation In Practice Siaki Ika DT Foot Full Participation In Practice

Titans vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans Season Insights (2022)

The Titans were a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. Defensively, they ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

Tennessee ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.5 points per game), but it played a little better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per contest.

With 171.4 offensive passing yards per game (third-worst) and 274.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense (worst) last season, the Titans were outplayed on both sides of the ball in the passing game.

Tennessee had the 13th-ranked offense last year in terms of rushing yards (125.4 per game), and it was better on defense, ranking best with only 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Titans forced 20 total turnovers (20th in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -3, 22nd-ranked in the league.

Titans vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3.5)

Browns (-3.5) Moneyline: Browns (-175), Titans (+145)

Browns (-175), Titans (+145) Total: 38.5 points

