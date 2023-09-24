The Cleveland Browns (1-1) and the Tennessee Titans (1-1) square off at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Browns vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights (2022)

Last year the Titans scored 4.9 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Browns gave up (22.4).

The Titans collected 34.4 fewer yards per game (296.8) than the Browns allowed (331.2) per matchup last season.

Last season Tennessee rushed for just 9.6 fewer yards (125.4) than Cleveland allowed per outing (135).

The Titans turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the Browns forced turnovers (20) last year.

Titans Away Performance (2022)

In road games, the Titans put up 17 points per game and gave up 21.6. That was less than they scored overall (17.5), but more than they allowed (21.1).

On the road, the Titans racked up 274.1 yards per game and gave up 348.3. That was less than they gained (296.8) and allowed (351.6) overall.

On the road, Tennessee racked up 135.6 passing yards per game and conceded 290.8. That was less than it gained overall (171.4), and more than it allowed (274.8).

The Titans racked up 138.6 rushing yards per game in road games (13.2 more than their overall average), and gave up 57.6 away from home (19.3 less than overall).

On the road last year, the Titans converted 32.8% of third downs and allowed 35.3% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (36.5%), and more than they allowed (34.2%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New Orleans L 16-15 CBS 9/17/2023 Los Angeles W 27-24 CBS 9/24/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 10/1/2023 Cincinnati - FOX 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore - NFL Network

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.