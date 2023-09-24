According to oddsmakers, the Cleveland Browns (1-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Tennessee Titans (1-1). An over/under of 39.5 points has been set for this game.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Browns can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Titans. The Titans' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Browns.

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV Info: CBS

Tennessee's record against the spread last season was 8-6-0.

The Titans had an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last year.

Tennessee had five of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

Against the spread, Cleveland went 7-9-0 last year.

The Browns went 3-2 ATS as 3-point favorites or more last season.

Last year, eight of Cleveland's 17 games hit the over.

