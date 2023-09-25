Bengals vs. Rams Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to oddsmakers, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Monday, September 25, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1). The game's over/under has been listed at 44 points.
The Bengals' betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Rams.
Bengals vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-3)
|44
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-3)
|43.5
|-154
|+130
Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Bengals vs. Rams Betting Insights
- Cincinnati was 12-2-1 against the spread last year.
- Against the spread, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Bengals went 9-3-1 last season.
- Out of 16 Cincinnati games last season, six hit the over.
- Los Angeles posted a 6-10-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Rams were 4-3-1 ATS last year when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Los Angeles had six of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
