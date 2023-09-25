Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (77-79) and the San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Padres coming out on top. Game time is at 9:45 PM ET on September 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (14-9) to the mound, while Logan Webb (10-13) will get the nod for the Giants.

Padres vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Padres vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Padres Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Padres have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Padres did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Padres have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

San Diego is 59-43 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Diego has scored 731 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Padres have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Giants have not covered the runline in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline).

The Giants have yet to play a game this season where they are named as the underdog.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 18-31 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (664 total), San Francisco is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Giants have pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 19 Rockies W 2-0 Blake Snell vs Ryan Feltner September 20 Rockies W 3-2 Seth Lugo vs Chase Anderson September 22 Cardinals W 4-2 Matt Waldron vs Dakota Hudson September 23 Cardinals L 5-2 Nick Martínez vs Jake Woodford September 24 Cardinals W 12-2 Michael Wacha vs Drew Rom September 25 @ Giants - Blake Snell vs Logan Webb September 26 @ Giants - Seth Lugo vs Kyle Harrison September 27 @ Giants - Matt Waldron vs Sean Manaea September 29 @ White Sox - Nick Martínez vs Dylan Cease September 30 @ White Sox - Michael Wacha vs Mike Clevinger October 1 @ White Sox - Blake Snell vs José Ureña

Giants Schedule