Tuesday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (100-56) against the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 26.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 141 times and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 80-34 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.

Atlanta leads MLB with 909 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule