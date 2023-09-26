As of now the Carolina Panthers are 28th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +30000.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +30000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Panthers games last season went over the point total.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 350.2 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

At home last season, the Panthers were 5-4. Away, they won just two games.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

In the NFC South the Panthers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Eagles.

Andy Dalton threw for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

Adam Thielen had 70 receptions for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard scored two touchdowns and picked up 466 yards (33.3 per game).

In 15 games last year, Frankie Luvu amassed 7.0 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL, 111 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +6600 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings - 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2200 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +40000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +40000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1000 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +3500 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +8000

Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.