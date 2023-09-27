At +8000 as of September 27, the Tennessee Titans aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +240

+240 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans collected three wins at home last season and four away.

Tennessee won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Kevin Byard collected 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +4000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns L 27-3 +2500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1800 5 October 8 @ Colts - +12500 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +3500 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +10000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +30000 13 December 3 Colts - +12500 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +900 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

