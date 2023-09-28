How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is one matchup on Thursday's Super Lig schedule, Istanbul Basaksehir playing Fenerbahce Istanbul.
If you're searching for how to watch Thursday's Super Lig play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Fenerbahce Istanbul vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0-4) makes the trip to take on Fenerbahce Istanbul (5-0-0) at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-255)
- Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+600)
- Draw: (+425)
