South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Aiken County, South Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fox Creek High School at Silver Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Aiken High School at North Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
