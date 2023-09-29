Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Washington Nationals matchup at Truist Park on Friday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 214 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 105 runs with 70 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .336/.414/.595 so far this season.

Acuna will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 1 1 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 169 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 103 walks. He has driven in 136 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .281/.387/.605 slash line on the year.

Olson brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 163 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs, 36 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .266/.315/.466 slash line on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 134 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He's slashed .245/.301/.415 on the season.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 3 3 1

