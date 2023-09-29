South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Darlington County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Darlington County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Darlington High School at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Latta High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lamar, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
